7Weather- It’s bright and seasonable tomorrow and then we could see icy roads on Wednesday morning.

It won’t be as cold tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid and upper 20s. That’s what we wake up to tomorrow morning with sunny skies. High, thin clouds move in throughout the afternoon and highs reach into the low 40s. It’s chilly in the evening with temperatures in the low 30s.

Travel across the Northeast is looking good with dry and seasonable conditions.

Heads up! Patchy drizzle likely develops Wednesday morning. With temps near freezing along and outside of I-95 untreated roads/sidewalks could be icy. Boston and areas south will have a cold rain mainly throughout the morning. We’re in the clear by lunch time with precipitation ending and temperatures rising into the mid and upper 30s.

Thursday will be cold with highs only getting into the low 30s. A cold breeze will make it feel about 10 degrees colder. Overall, it’s a good travel day across the region with dry conditions.

Christmas Eve might have festive flakes as a weak disturbance moves through the area. We’re still watching a front that could bring a wintry mix to New England on Christmas.