Low 70s Next Two Days, Cooler Coast

7Weather- Sunday is another beautiful day, but it will be slightly cooler compared to Saturday. It will be chilly early in the morning, and then it’s cool for brunch with temperatures in the mid 60s inland, and near 60º at the coast. Temperatures are in the low 70s for a late lunch and it will be breezy at times near the coast. We drop back down into the mid 60s for dinner and there will be a few clouds around. The day starts mostly sunny and then it becomes partly sunny in the afternoon.

Monday starts with cloudy skies and temperatures in the 50s. Most of the morning is cloudy, and then it gradually clear in the afternoon. Highs are in the low 70s inland, and near 65º at the coast.

The next two days are decent beach days, that is if you don’t mind it being a bit cool. A northeast wind keeps the coast between 63-67º the next couple of days. Monday is cloudy initially, and then id gradually clears up.

It’s a great time to wash the car! The next 7 days are dry.