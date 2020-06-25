Low Humidity… For Now

Scattered downpours yesterday did drop 1/2-3/4″ for some, while other towns and cities received very little rain, if any at all. Those showers and storms were with a front that dropped the humidity off behind it. In that fronts wake, we enjoy that low humidity outside now this morning.

It’ll be warm this afternoon, but with the low humidity, it’ll be a comfortably warm afternoon. Great for the golf courses, the beaches, the pools and the outdoor dining plans you have today.

Tomorrow, while most of the day turns out nice, there will be a few isolated to scattered showers/storm that pops up midday/afternoon across eastern Mass.

While the weekend features a lot of dry hours, there will be an opportunity for some showers and storms. They’ll be in and out Saturday and isolated Sunday. The humidity increases this weekend too, especially Sunday. It’ll be warm, highs well into the 80s.