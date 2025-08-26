After a few scattered showers and storm yesterday afternoon, humidity dropped off overnight with the temps falling back into the 50s and 60s as well.



Today, we start off with low humidity and a ton of sunshine. Both remain through the day with just a few fair weather clouds in the mix to decorate the blue sky. Highs top off in the mid 70s to 80 with dew points dropping off in the 40s to low 50s. A breeze out of the west gusts to around 20mph, enough to blow the napkins off the table if you’re grabbing lunch or dinner outside. Ketchup bottle on the stack of napkins should do the trick.

Tomorrow, the fell to the air is very similar. With cold air aloft, there will be just enough instability to drive an isolated sprinkle or brief shower, but they are few a far between. Highs run in the mid to upper 70s.

The highest rain chance this weekend is with showers and storms Friday into Friday night. We’ll catch a brief jump in humidity then too.

That system is offshore Saturday with any early morning shower tapering off quick. Much of the weekend is dry, and a bit below average for the time of year, with highs in the low to mid 70s. Scattered showers will still be possible across the higher terrain of northern New England, so keep that in mind if your weekend takes you up north.