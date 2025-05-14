Rain chances are creeping back into the forecast for the next couple of days, but as we’ve been say for the past several days, no day is a total washout — especially for Thursday and Friday. While both bring the chance for a passing shower or storm most of the day will be dry.

As the rain chances creep up, so will the moisture in the air. The humidity wasn’t bad today, but it was higher than yesterday. Thursday, Friday and Saturday will bring back dew points in the 60s (a stickier air mass) and with temperatures near 80° on Friday, it will feel like summer outside!

Over the next few days it looks like our best chance for rain and storms will be on Saturday. I know, of course it’s on the weekend. But, while higher than Thursday and Friday, it’s still not an all day rain or storm chance, likely favoring the afternoon and evening hours. And even then, we’re talking scattered storms, not an all afternoon washout.

A widely isolated shower may pop up on Sunday, but that’s looking to be the nicer of the two weekend days.