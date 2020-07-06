Lower Humidity Tuesday, Feeling Tropical the Rest of the Week

7Weather- Dew points will be on the lower end of muggy tomorrow, and then they go up to tropical for the rest of week.

Clouds gradually move in tonight, and temperatures will be between 57-62º. Tuesday morning has mainly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 60s.

It gradually clears up by mid-morning, and the rest of the day has a mix of sun and clouds. Highs reach into the low 80s inland. A southeast breeze keeps the coast cooler with temperatures between 70-75º.

Wednesday is partly to mostly cloudy. There could be a few sprinkles in the morning, and then there’s a chance for an isolated storm north and west.

It will be humid with highs in the mid 80s. If we see more sunshine than expected, temperatures will make it into the upper 80s.

Thursday is hot and humid. Skies are partly sunny and highs are near 90º.

It’s Monday, but if you’re already looking forwards to Friday, we have the chance for rain.

A low pressure system will bring in showers and storms late Friday and into Saturday.

As of now, it looks like it is dry along and north of the Pike throughout the day with showers/storms arriving in the evening.