What a finish to the weekend! A stunning Sunday wrapped up with sunshine and temps near 80 degrees with low humidity. With that low humidity through the night, temps slipped quite easily and we start this morning off in the 40s and 50s for many.

Mostly sunny skies and low humidity win out again today with temps running in the upper 70s to mid 80s, coolest Cape Ann and Cape Cod.

Tomorrow, clouds increase, and so does the humidity a bit. Temps run near 80 degrees with more clouds around and the chance for scattered showers and storms to move in mid to late afternoon. By early evening, the chance for rain is higher as showers and storms are more widespread. A few storms may produce localized damaging wind gusts and a torrential downpour that produces street/poor drainage flooding.

Wednesday will be soupy with dew points near 70. With breaks of sun sending temps in the lower 80s, there will be enough instability to drive scattered showers and storms. Not a washout of a day as there will be a lot of dry hours in the mix, just keep the umbrella on standby for those scattered showers and storms that’ll be in and out through the day.



Thursday dries out nicely again with dropping humidity. From Thursday afternoon to Sunday, the forecast looks like a great stretch of summer weather. Humidity stays in check with highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s.