Mainly Cloudy Memorial Day, Feeling Like Summer By Midweek

We saw bright, sun-filled skies for our Sunday and highs at the coast in the 50s, while farther inland stretched into the upper 60s.

Overnight we’ll see increasing clouds associated with a system that is churning well off our southeastern coastline. Lows only slide back into the upper 40s to around 50.

We can’t rule out some spotty drizzle and some patchy fog early Monday morning, otherwise we’re tracking dry conditions for Memorial Day.

Some sunny breaks are possible for central MA and southern NH by dinner time Monday, which could allow temperatures to approach 70, otherwise seasonably cool tomorrow.

While we’re tracking mainly dry conditions, along with a summer-like warm-up coupled up with humidity, the pollen count will continue to rise through next week.

A slow moving cold front sweeps in late day Friday, spurring up some thunderstorms. These clear out just in time for next weekend, ushering in a much more comfortable airmass and highs into the 70s next Saturday and Sunday.