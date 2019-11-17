Mainly Cloudy Sunday, Windy and Wet Start to the Week

The clouds continue to stream in through our Sunday, so today will not be nearly as bright and sun-filled as Saturday.

High temperatures for your Sunday afternoon will be into the upper 30s inland, low 40s at the coast.

Tonight, temperatures will not be crashing like the last few nights. Lows overnight will only slide the upper 20s to mid 30s. The wind will pick up as a coastal system moves in overnight.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the Islands due to gusts up to 50 MPH possible. Winds will not be nearly as strong for the interior, where gusts are expected between 25-35 mph.

Not only are we tracking gusty winds with this system, but also the possibility of freezing rain for the Monday morning commute, prompting a Winter Weather Advisory to be posted from midnight through noon Monday for Middlesex Co., Worcester Co., and western MA. Light ice accumulation is possible, especially for the higher elevations, and untreated roads and sidewalks.

We’re also looking at the wind and rain for eastern MA impacting the morning commute as well.

By the afternoon, rain showers will continue to linger within the 495-corridor, SE MA and the Cape. At least a half an inch to an inch of rainfall is expected over the next 24 hours. Most of the rain lifts out by the evening commute, but some showers possible at the coast through 5PM.

For our coastal communities, pockets of minor flooding are possible during the Monday afternoon high tide, which is why a Coastal Flood Advisory has also been issued.

After Monday’s coastal system, Tuesday has a few showers early, then we’re tracking drier conditions midweek and into Thursday. Friday features the return to seasonable highs, but with more clouds and a few showers. Turning cooler next Saturday with highs into the low 40s under partly cloudy skies.