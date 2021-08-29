The clouds will be sticking around today with highs into the upper 70s. The dewpoints will rise into the low 60s which is a bit more muggy than yesterday. We woke up to a few showers along the Cape and Islands, but these will move out to sea and we should see dry conditions through the rest of our Sunday.

Tonight, it will be mainly cloudy with lows into the upper 60s.

It will be humid for our Monday with highs stretching into the upper 80s ahead of a cold front that will push in the threat for strong thunderstorms later tomorrow afternoon into the early evening. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms tomorrow.

The timing of the strong to severe storms would be later tomorrow afternoon, closer to the evening commute time frame from 3pm to 8pm, so heads up to those that work outdoors.

Tuesday is dry and not as humid and then our attention turns towards what will be the remnants of Ida by midweek.

Speaking of Ida, as of the 11am update, the eye of Ida was inching very close to the southeastern Louisiana coastline as a high end Category 4 hurricane packing winds of 150 mph with higher gusts.

Catastrophic storm surge and hurricane-force winds were continuing to push inland according to the National Hurricane Center. We’re awaiting landfall within the next couple of hours.

The wind field for Ida is expected to bring hurricane-force winds as far inland as Baton Rouge through tonight, and even into SW Mississippi overnight into tomorrow morning. It’s such a powerful storm that it is expected to remain a hurricane into tomorrow afternoon as it pushes into northern Mississippi.

Storm surge in areas not protected by the levees could experience a surge over 9 ft. Storm surge is a wall of water that is pushed inland from the force of the winds.

On top of the surge, flash flooding is another concern from Louisiana to Mississippi to Alabama as the storm pushes inland through Tuesday.

The remnants of Ida could throw some tropical rain our way by late day Wednesday and into Thursday. There’s still some uncertainty in terms of timing and our local severe threat, so stay tuned as we get closer to the middle of the week. Drier conditions are expected just in time for next weekend.