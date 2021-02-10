Mainly Dry and Chilly End of the Week

An nice jump in temperatures this afternoon after starting off in the single digits for our inland towns, plus the return of the sunshine was a bonus.

Tonight, we see temperatures slide into the teens with increasing clouds from the south associated with a system sweeping across the northeast (but remaining south of New England).

A few flurries are possible tomorrow morning along the South Coast and the Cape, otherwise the rest of the region remains dry under partly cloudy skies.

Friday is dry under partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 20s.

The weekend brings our next chance for scattered snow showers. The bulk of Saturday is dry, it’s not until Saturday evening that light snow will move in. The snow

Light snow moves in Saturday evening to the southwest and continues to overspread the region through Saturday night. The snow continues into Sunday morning.

We will continue to monitor this system as we get closer, meanwhile another system slated for Tuesday could bring more snow / wintry mix to the region (have the shovels handy).

After most of the 7-day is several degrees below normal, the end of the 7-day shows seasonable temperatures returning by next Wednesday.