Mainly Dry Days, Weekend Cold Blast

After a frosty start for many, temps rebound quickly this morning, jumping up to near 60 inland this afternoon, but holding in the low 50s at the coast thanks to an onshore wind. Clouds increase, but rain holds off through much of the day.

A few showers do approach the south coast by dinner time, then a widespread rain falls across Southeast Mass overnight tonight. A few wet flakes could even mix in overnight, but it’s mainly a cold rain event.

Tomorrow looks decent. Not an all day rain-out for sure, but a few pop-up passing showers show up on the maps in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60 once again.

Despite being in the 50s to near 60 midday Friday, we’ll be tracking a cold rain Friday night. In fact, it’ll be cold enough that wet snow mixes in across the higher terrain of Worcester County, points northwest. While it’s unusual to have May snow, it’s not unheard off. In fact, in 1977, a major snowstorm dropped over a foot of snow in Worcester!

Mother’s Day weekend looks cold and windy. Highs Saturday run only the 40s with a spotty rain/snow shower. Sunday will rebound into the low 50s with some sun and a gusty wind. Temps will be near freezing Sunday morning, but the constant wind overnight Saturday will help much of eastern Mass from avoiding a hard freeze. Hopefully, that wind stays up.