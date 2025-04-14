Aside from a couple of hiccups here and there, the week ahead is shaping up to be a good one. We’ll fight a breeze a few days, otherwise it’s mainly dry and mostly mild. The one chance of rain this week will be a few showers that move through during the day tomorrow, but it’s far from an all day rain. Take the umbrella with you tomorrow, I’d hedge my bets that at some point during the day tomorrow you’ll run into something, but there’s still a lot more dry hours than wet ones. Despite the return of the clouds and the showers, temperatures will stay mild — returning to the 60s.

On the back side of Tuesday’s showers is our one cooler day. After the weekend we just had, it probably won’t even seem that bad, but it’s the one day that temperatures will fall below average this week. Once we get through that, numbers will skyrocket heading into the weekend.

And it’s looking increasing likely that we’ll record our first 70° day of the year on Saturday! We typically see that in early April, so while behind schedule, it’s not as much behind schedule as the other temperature benchmarks have been this year.

Those running or spectating the Boston Marathon, that forecast is now officially on the 7 day and it’s looking pretty great! Saturday, while warm, will be windy and fairly cloudy with a few isolated showers possible. We’ll cool things down for Sunday and Monday (which I know runners are thankful for), but it still looks outstanding with sunshine and mild temperatures for both Easter and Marathon Monday.