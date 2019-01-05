Mainly Dry Sunday, Snow Chance Monday Night

There will be some clearing tonight and then a weak disturbance brings back clouds Sunday morning. Temperatures in the early morning will be close to 32º, making for for slick spots on wet roads.

There will eventually be some clearing in the afternoon with highs reaching into the upper 30s and low 40s. It will also be windy and there is a chance for an isolated shower.

Monday kicks off the week with mostly sunny skies and it will be colder with temperatures in the teens in the morning and in the upper 20s in the afternoon.

A low pressure system moves into the area Monday night into Tuesday, giving us the chance for snow. As of now, it looks like snow will start after 2 AM Tuesday and then the rain/snow line will start to lift around 7AM.

Since it looks to be snow throughout the overnight hours, we could see a coating to 1″ of snow in Boston and Worcester, and then 1-3″ of snow for northern Worcester County and into New Hampshire.

The morning commute on Tuesday morning will likely be messy. Especially along part of 495, where we could wake up to 1-3″ of snow.