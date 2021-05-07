Mainly Dry Weekend Ahead

What a day we had yesterday with sun-filled skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s. While it won’t be as warm today, it’ll still be a solid end to the week as highs head for the 60s inland. At the coast, temps hold in the 50s thanks to an onshore breeze.

Rain over the weekend will be limited to just a few pop-up showers late tomorrow afternoon. The best chance for that will be across the interior. Below is an example of how widely scattered those showers will be. While location of showers will vary a bit, it gives you an idea that more locations will stay dry than will see rain. Even locations that do pick up a sprinkle or shower, will have 90%+ of the day dry.

It’ll be cool Saturday, seasonably Sunday. The forecast looks good for Mother’s Day as highs head into the mid 60s. Sunday night and Monday morning will see another round of rain.