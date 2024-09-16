If you’re a summer weather-lover, make sure to get out and enjoy the next few days. A major weather shift is coming later this week that is going to usher us right into autumn!

Tuesday will still be very warm. Inland, highs will reach the low to mid 80s. At the coast, the Cape and the islands, highs will only reach the low to mid 70s. Skies will be partly sunny.

Wednesday, expect highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. At the coast again, still cooler in the low to mid 70s. While we will be dry during the day, rain chances begin overnight into Thursday as some leftover moisture from a storm that pushed onshore the Carolinas today.

The big change begins Thursday. With cloudier skies, and rain chances, highs will cool down to the low to mid 70s. We’ve got chances for scattered showers throughout the day.

That rain may linger into Friday as the cloudy skies stick around. The cooling trend will continue with highs only in the upper 60s and low 70s. It will be breezy as well, especially near the southeast coast.

While we do dry out this weekend, we get even more fall-like with our temperatures. Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s, and so will Sunday. And Sunday is the perfect day for cooler weather, because it’s the first day of astronomical Fall!

We’re already starting to see the leaves change this year, and the foliage forecast for this weekend is looking great for northern New England especially. This forecast is from explorefall.com.