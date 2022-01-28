A major winter storm headed our way! This nor’easter is expected to drop 1-2 feet of snow with localized 25-30″ possible where narrow, heaviest bands set up. The worst of the winter storm will be from sunrise to sunset.

A Blizzard Warning is now in effect for areas along the coast from 7AM Saturday – 5AM Sunday. Expect drifting/blowing snow with 2-4″ of snow per hours at times, and visibility at 1/4 mile or less.

We’ve been monitoring the track of this system all week to see just how close the low pressure gets to the coast. It is now looking closer and closer so that means we’ve pushed out snow totals further west.

This nor’easter is also going to rapidly intensify where we likely see the pressure of the storm fall 24 millibars in 24 hours. You’ll likely hear the word ‘bombogenesis’ or ‘bomb cyclone’ in the next 48 hours.

TIMELINE:

Light snow breaks out between 10PM – Midnight tonight

Steady snow starts at 2AM near and south of the Pike, and between 5-6 AM across southern NH

Intense snow band: Mid-morning through the afternoon Saturday with 2-4″ of snow per hour possible

Heavy snow ends around 7 PM, tapers to patchy/ight snow

Dry be midnight Saturday night

WIND:

Gusts could be as high as 50-60 mph throughout the morning and into the evening tomorrow. This will lead to power loss across the coast along with blowing/drifting snow.

There could be scattered power outages for the North Shore and down into SE Mass.

COASTAL CONCERNS:

We’ll have a persistent onshore wind tomorrow. This paired with astronomical high tides will lead to minor coastal flooding throughout the Saturday 8AM high tide and minor to moderate coastal flooding for the 9PM Saturday high tide. 1-2 ft inundation is possible. There will also be significant beach erosion with this nor’easter.