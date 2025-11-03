While we got a nice break from the wind on Monday, it will return in a big way the rest of this week.

Overnight lows into Tuesday morning will drop to the low 40s with highs in the mid 50s. There will be plenty of sunshine, however with the major wind, it’ll feel pretty brisk.

Morning wind chills will feel like the 30s with evening wind chills falling from the 40s to the 30s pretty quickly. Make sure you’ve got your winter coat!

Wednesday morning, lows will drop like a rock to the low to mid 30s. It won’t be that breezy anymore which is the good news. Skies will be rather cloudy and afternoon highs will top off in the mid 50s. Our next chance for rain comes Wednesday night.

Thursday we dry back out with a sun/cloud mix. Highs will reach the upper 40s and low 50s after a morning spent near 40 degrees. It will be windy again with gusts 25 to 30 mph making it feel about 5 degrees colder than it really is.

Get ready for a cold one Friday morning! We’re tracking lows tumbling to the upper 20s. There will be more sun that day, but there will still be a lingering breeze with highs in the low 50s. Another round of rain will roll in Friday night and into the day on Saturday. Saturday: showers and the low 60s. Sunday, evening showers in the mid 50s with a cold and bright day ahead for next Monday.

Stay tuned!