We awake to some patchy dense fog and a cool start this Marathon Monday, but that chill and fog will leaves us quickly as we go through the morning hours. Temps that start in the upper 30s and low 40s will quickly bounce into the lower 50s by 10am and head for the mid 60s to near 70 by mid afternoon. While a sea breeze will keep it cooler at the coast around midday, that sea breeze will likely get kicked out by mid to late afternoon as a westerly wind kicks up a few notches. The breeze that runs 10-15mph with a few gusts to 25 mph will be a mix of a tail wind, and slight cross wind from left to right, for the runners. While the runners will find the temps well into the 60s higher than they’d like, it’ll be a very comfortable day for spectators as well as fans heading to Fenway.

The weather tomorrow looks great too, back in the mid 60s.

We’ll be cooler, especially at the coast mid to late week. The next best chance of showers won’t show up until Friday and Saturday.