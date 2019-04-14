Marathon Monday Hour-By-Hour Forecast

7Weather- It will be a mild and wet start to Marathon Monday, with some dry weather mid-day. Cool and windy by the evening.

TONIGHT:

There will be scattered showers tonight, with fog and mist. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the south coast of Massachusetts, including the Cape and the Islands.

Visibility will drop to 1/4 mile or below through the overnight hours and until early Monday morning.

MONDAY:

Expect heavy rain, with a few thunderstorms from 5-9 AM Monday. If you’re heading to Hopkinton to cheer on the runner, take the rain gear with you.

Winds will be out of the southwest in the morning, between 10-15 mph. It could be gusty occasionally with heavy the downpours moving through.

Temps are mild in the upper 50s to low 60s in the morning.

We actually might see some sun in Wellesley by late morning and into the early afternoon. This will allow us to warm up in the low and mid 60s by mid-day.

It looks to stay dry in Boston up until 2 PM, and then some scattered showers move in. It will be warm before the rain moves in, with temps in the mid and upper 60s.

A few showers linger until 7 PM, and then winds really pick up. A cold front also moves through, dropping us into the mid 40s by 9 PM.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of the state from 5 PM Monday – 8 AM Tuesday. Winds will be sustained between 15-25 mph, and we could occasionally see gusts up to 50 mph.