Unfortunately compared to what it looked like yesterday, today’s rain chances have gone up a bit. I still don’t think it’s an all day rain, but we’ll have scattered showers around through the day today. Wind will be onshore and keep the coastline on the cooler side — 50s there, while inland spots climb to the 60s. I know this seems chilly after spending a week in the 70s and even some 80s, but our average high this time of year is 57°, so at least inland, it’s not a bad day today… at least temperature-wise.

The weekend, though, it is chilly. Saturday is the nicer of the two days, even though it’s the cooler of the two days. Saturday is cloudy with an onshore wind which will keep the coast pretty chilly. Temperatures there on Saturday will likely only make it to about 50°. Inland spots will fare a little bit better but it still cool, especially with the clouds.

Sunday remains in the 50s but it’ll feature rain showers on-and-off all day long. You notice on the temperature map below, the colder contours moving in from the west — that’s the cold front that is producing the Sunday showers and the same front that will drop our temperatures for Marathon Monday.

The forecast for the Marathon likely has you feeling differently whether you’re a runner or a spectator. For runners, you’ll probably like it. Spectators will find it to be pretty chilly. Temperatures early will likely start in the 30s, whether you’re heading to the start line at 9 or watching the pros make their way toward Boylston St. Numbers will climb to the 40s by 11 which is when most of the charity runners will be stepping off (and also the start of the Red Sox game). There is a chance of a sprinkle or a very light shower during the day. I think the bigger story is the chill, especially with the breeze.

Again, runners will probably find the wind to be beneficial. It’s a west-northwest wind, which is not a true tail wind but it’s definitely not any sort of headwind. A southwest wind would be what you want for a true tail wind. For spectators, that wind will probably make it feel 5-8° colder than the actual air temperatures. So if you’re out on the race course, dress for feels like temperatures in the lower 40s.