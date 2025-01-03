The cold and blustery conditions that we’ve been dealing with the last couple of days across Massachusetts will continue into the upcoming weekend.

Temperatures early Saturday morning will drop down to the upper teens and low 20s, however, with gusty winds that’ll feel like the single digits and the teens only. Winds will gust to over 25 mph.

Bundle up! Even as we head into the afternoon hours when highs will top off in the upper 20s and low 30s, it’ll still only feel like the teens with that whipping wind.

Southern Vermont and western Massachusetts may get in on some lake-effect snow coming all the way from New York state, and the winds may be strong enough to carry a couple of flurries into our area anytime this weekend. Otherwise, we’re looking mainly dry.

Sunday is looking just as cold and windy. In the morning, the mid to upper teens will still feel like the single digits and low teens with gusty winds.

Winds will strengthen into the afternoon, but wind chills still won’t make it out of the teens.

Beyond this weekend, the long-term forecast still looks cold (even for this time of year). Monday, we’ll stick to highs only reaching the upper 20s and low 30s after bitter-cold morning temperatures down to the low to mid teens. It’ll still be dry.

Tuesday: a similar day with gusty winds, partly sunny skies and cold highs in the low to mid 20s. Lows Wednesday will still be in the low to mid teens with highs in the mid to upper 20s under mostly sunny skies. Thursday will be an almost exact repeat with highs warming into the low to mid 30s for Friday.

Looking ahead into mid January, the forecast continues to favor more colder-than-average days than not.