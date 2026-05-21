All eyes are on the upcoming weekend forecast. And I think the best way to describe it is “meh”. It’s not the best forecast we’ve ever had but we’ve also had some clunkers and it’s not that either. Will it be warm? Not really. Bitter cold? Also no. Sunny? Not so much. A washout? Not that either.

Here’s the TL:DR version of the long weekend:

– Saturday: Mostly cloudy, some sun. Mid 60s inland, low 60s on the coast. Light wind. Dry.

– Sunday: Raw. Overcast skies, showers, onshore breeze. Highs only in the 50s.

– Monday: Warmer. Still mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Highs near 70°.

Here’s more nuance and specifics if you choose to continue on…



We’ll go one day at a time, starting with Saturday. Saturday is probably the best day of the three (of course, this is just my opinion, as everybody prefers something a little different). The good about Saturday is it’s dry. A big area of high pressure near Nova Scotia is going to suppress the rain showers southwest of us all day Saturday, until midnight and beyond. More good news, there isn’t much wind either. Ok, Josh, so what’s the tradeoff? I think the biggest tradeoff is the clouds. It’s not a socked in, overcast day, but it’s definitely mostly cloudy. Temperatures will climb to the middle 60s for a lot of us, but the lack of wind will cool the coastline, keeping highs there in the lower 60s. The map below is high temperatures for Saturday across New England, as many of us probably have some travel plans outside of the greater Boston area.

On the flip side, I think Sunday is the worst day of the three day weekend. Not only are temperatures cold on Sunday, it’s a raw day with showers and an onshore wind. We’ll start with the temperatures. While the 60s on Saturday are a bit cool, Sunday even getting to 60° is going to be a struggle. Highs regionwide will likely be stuck in the 50s. To add insult to injury on Sunday, there will also be a stiff breeze coming in off of the water. Water temperatures are only 50-55° right now, so you can imagine with a wind coming off of those water temperatures at 10-20 mph, it’ll be hard to climb more than just a few degrees above that.

Now, the rain chance on Sunday is where the forecast gets a little tricky. I don’t think there’s a situation where Sunday is totally dry, but there is a situation where part of the day is. I think the first few hours of Sunday morning might manage ok, but it’s not like it’s going to be a “nice” morning — still expect chilly temperatures and overcast skies. Below are two models side by side depicting the showers at 7am on Sunday. If you want to get your Sunday steps in, Sunday morning is the time to do it. If you’re heading north for the holiday weekend, more of your Sunday morning will be salvageable before the rain arrives.

From there the models diverge a little bit. The Euro (model on the left) is a little more aggressive with the rain advancing, while the GFS (right model) thinks the drier air can hold out a little bit longer. By noon Sunday, the Euro has the showers arriving for most of us, while the GFS still holds them off for most of us on the coastline.

By 3pm they both agree that the drier air can no longer stand its ground and showers will be falling across New England. But notice, the GFS (right side) is a little more optimistic if your plans take you into northern New England with the drier air holding out.

And for good measure, here’s 8pm to show that showers, once they arrive, will be with us through most of the evening hours. They will continue overnight and exit by sunrise Monday morning.

Monday most of the rain will be gone, but there’s still a chance of a spot shower through the day Monday. Monday is not nearly as wet as Sunday is, in fact you should treat it as if it’s a dry day. And it’s warmer, so I’ll put Monday between Saturday and Sunday in the rating of “nicest holiday weekend days”. But this is where you might disagree with me! I do think we’ll see some sun on Monday and temperatures on Monday will be the warmest in the whole stretch. Western New England will likely see temperatures hit 70° or more with clouds clearing sooner and more sun to help temperatures climb. For the eastern part of New England, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s, with a few 70s on the map. While it’s warmer than Saturday and both have mostly cloudy skies (but still some sun), the chance of a spot shower on Monday is why I ranked Saturday higher — but again, if you care about the extra couple of degrees over the isolated shower chance, then Monday is your day! The shower chance on Monday is low, probably like 20-30%, so the day is largely dry. I think the best chance of a shower Monday will be western New England and also the Cape.

Have a great, and safe holiday weekend!

– Josh