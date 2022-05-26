We again had a quiet day today which was the trend all week. Despite more clouds tomorrow, it’s another dry day with temperatures near 80. So let’s keep this short and sweet and just look at what’s on the top of everyone’s mind — the Memorial Day weekend forecast!

Saturday is the wettest of the three days but it’s not a washout. You’ll have to dodge on-and-off showers but there will be dry time. The other plus is it’ll be warm! A nice change from many Memorial Days that were stuck in the 50s or 60s. Sunday and Monday look warmer and drier.

The showers we do see on Saturday for the most part will be early and late. I think the best window of time is from 9am-2pm Saturday. Not that there won’t be a pop up shower around, but the chance is a lot less than we’ll see closer to dinner time and after.