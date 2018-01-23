Tough day……I really couldn’t find anything good about today–check that–had lunch in the North End with an old friend so that was good but the weather was bleh. The storm pummeled the region with heavy rain, street flooding, gusty wind and of course…ice. That dang cold air got wedged into interior New England and it wouldn’t budge. check out the High Temps across the region today:



Yeah….55 in Boston and 33 in Bedford…just 15 miles or so of separation but around 3.1 Kevin Bacons of separation. Amazing. That difference in temperature is what helped to ring out about an inch of rain for many cities and towns…



With some of that being in the form of ice. The good news is the storm is outta here so no added rain tonight (a rogue shower possible until 8pm) but the cold will linger. That means areas of refreeze likely for regions that briefly made it north of 32 late in the day. I do think DPW road crews will heavily coat the roads with salt/chemicals tonight that will do the job for the Wednesday morning commute (the road crews were in a bind this morning….the heavy rain would have just washed any treatment right off the road). The next few days are storm-free so you get the sunshine back tomorrow and will hold onto it for the remainder of the week.



Seasonable temps tomorrow but Chilly Chilly for both Thursday and again on Friday.

~JR