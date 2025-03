A winter storm system is headed for New England overnight tonight and into the day Monday.

Although Southern New England isn’t much winter weather from it, there could be a coating of snow for some places before changing to rain.

The best chance for this will be north of The Pike and west of I-495, where most spots should see a coating to 1″.

Any snow that does accumulate however is not expected to stick to roadways.

On the rainy side of the storm, up to an inch of rain is possible.