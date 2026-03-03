Clear skies and frigid temps kick off this Tuesday morning. Although, with those clear skies, we get a shot to see a lunar eclipse. The moon will set at 6:18am on the western horizon, just after reaching max eclipse around here.



Temps bounce back to near 30 by midday, but we’ll watch clouds advance in and some snow to initially start the next system that moves in. Early to mid afternoon flakes will change to sleet, freezing rain and rain from south to north late-day/evening with the icy conditions lasting the longest northwest of 495 tonight. Snow totals won’t be impressive, generally a coating to a couple inches, but that, combined with some sleet and freezing rain will create slick untreated surfaces. A winter weather advisory is up for locations near/northwest of I-95.



Ice turns to rain tonight and tapers off by tomorrow morning. Tomorrow looks great, 50-55 inland, 40s at the coast with returning sunshine.

The pattern overall through the weekend, into next week is a milder one. The best shot of hitting 60 is early next week. We’ll get a lot of melting done the next 10 days or so.