Messy Mix Ahead

Winter weather advisory is up for most of the Commonwealth as an icy mix develops today and continues into tomorrow morning. The snow/sleet and freezing rain will be spotty and light today, but any coating of snow or ice will create a few slick spots. The messy mix becomes steadier this evening, and turns heavy at times overnight, into tomorrow morning.

By the morning commute tomorrow, it’ll be plain rain along and inside I-95 with some areas of freezing rain ongoing across Central Mass. Where we do get 0.25-0.50″ of freezing rain, enough of an ice build-up will provide the chance for some isolated tree limb damage and isolated power outages.

Rain totals do near an 1″ for this event. That, combined with snow melting, will create some big puddles for the morning commute as well. Rain and freezing rain tapers to drizzle by tomorrow afternoon.

Wednesday is cold and dry. Thursday starts cold and dry too before snow develops late in the day. After several inches of snow, we’ll change to ice then rain before the storm tapers off Friday afternoon.