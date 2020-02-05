Messy Mix Enroute

We’re waking up to a damp ground across the region as a few light showers passed through overnight. Despite the early gloom, improvements are ahead today as partly sunny skies break out by midday with temperatures hovering in the upper 30s to near 40. It’ll be cooler than the last couple of days, and the colder air draining in tonight, is important to the forecast.

With some colder air to work with, the next storm starts as snow and sleet between 2-4am Thursday. With a period of snow and ice in the forecast, allowing for slick travel, the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for much of the Commonwealth.

While snow starts the storm, sleet and freezing will quickly be on it’s heels. Eventually, through the morning commute, the winter’s mess changes to rain from southeast to northwest, although, it’ll likely take until midday for the freezing rain to change to rain northwest of 495. Lulls in the rain show up in the afternoon before a secondary storm throws down more rain Thursday night/Friday morning. The heaviest rain Friday morning will be near the South Coast, with localized street flooding a possibility.

Snow totals won’t impress… but it’s enough snow/sleet to slicken and slow the morning commute.

The weekend looks chilly and dry. Temps in the low 30s by day, teens at night. While we’ll keep an eye on the Sunday forecast, the chance of an impactful storm looks less likely Sunday, although a few snow showers or flurries are possible. Skiing up north? They should get a good amount of snow in many resorts over the next few days.