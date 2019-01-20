Messy Mix Followed By Flash Freeze Sunday PM

This morning, snow turned to steady rain for those at the coastline and SE MA, before changing back over to sleet and freezing rain for mainly along and south of the Mass Pike. Snowfall totals before daybreak included a few spots getting over 7″:

The concern from midday onwards is the flash freeze, turning roads and sidewalks into a sheet of ice if not properly cleared and treated before the temperatures tumble. Through the afternoon, we could see an additional 1-2″ of sleet/snow on top of what has already fallen before this system moves out.

The mixed precipitation will clear from northwest to southeast by at 7PM, but by that point temperatures will have already plummeted into the teens to low 20s by that point, creating the hazardous flash freeze, which could also create scattered power outages. Be sure to keep the cell phones powered up and have the flashlights handy.

We’ve talked about the dive in temperatures today, but overnight into Monday morning will be when temperatures are the coldest.

Just before the Winter Storm Warning will be set to expire (7PM this evening), the Wind Chill Advisory will be put into effect.

A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for most of the Bay State (not including SE MA, Cape and Islands), and parts of southern NH away from the coastline from 6PM this evening through noon Monday due to gusty NW winds and bitter cold temperatures, wind chills will be between 15-25 below at times.

It’s still bitter cold into early Tuesday morning, but at least temperatures will warm-up into the 20s by Tuesday afternoon under partly cloudy skies as winds gradually calm down.

Temperatures rise above the freezing mark by Wednesday with high temperatures into the low 40s with a chance for showers in the afternoon.

These will likely be rain showers that will continue into Thursday before drying out for the end of the week.

Turning seasonable by Friday and slightly colder into next weekend, but at least it looks drier Friday and Saturday.