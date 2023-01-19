7Weather- The messy mix has arrived! Doppler has been showing a lot of colors already this afternoon – melting snowflakes and heavier rain to a mix for far northwest Mass. The storm has prompted a Winter Weather Advisory for our area. Snow and sleet through tomorrow will make for slippery travel for areas north and west of Boston. SE Mass, Cape and the Islands aren’t included in the advisory, because those areas will primarily see rain. Although, it will be heavy at times so expect roads to be wet with some puddles.

Let’s time this out. This messy mix has two parts to it.

Tonight, areas near Mass/VT and New Hampshire border and north will get a mix of rain/sleet and snow. Temperatures should stay marginal along the Pike from Worcester to Boston, and will likely see just rain. Although it will be heavier pockets of rain as you can see with the yellow shading below. Those heavier rain showers will stretch toward SE Mass as well.

Tomorrow morning, there will be a lull in the activity for most if not all of the commute. Roads will still be slick and slushy with any rain/sleet/snow that fell overnight, so still plan for a slow commute. Don’t let the lull fool you though. Part two of the storm arrives by mid/late morning and scattered snow showers linger through the day. This is when show showers will arrive around Boston. This is the weaker, but colder part of the storm and is when we’ll see most of the accumulating snow.

Here’s our snow forecast. Mostly snow will fall in areas where you see the 3-6″ contour. There will be a back and forth between rain and snow tonight where you see the 1-3″ contour. The coating to 1″ from Worcester to Boston will mainly accumulate tomorrow as the colder air works in.

This is going to be a heavy, wet snow. That being said, it could cause isolated power outages. Tonight, there could be some minor icing across the Berks. Tomorrow, there could be isolated power outages across southern New Hampshire away from the coast. You can see that line meshes with the dark blue shading above that could get 3-6″ of snow. The accumulating snow will add weight to any power lines and that’s why we are warning of the potential for some isolated outages.

Another part of this storm, is the potential for coastal flooding. Overnight, the wind will shift out of northeast along the coast. It won’t be overly strong but NE gusts could be 20-30mph. There aren’t any wind advisories, but it’s an onshore wind that could pose a problem. The onshore push along with Friday morning high tide has prompted a Coastal Flood Advisory. This has been expanded to cover the North Shore down toward the Cape and Nantucket. For the Cape and Nantucket, this is for north and east facing coastlines. Shore roads and low lying areas could get splashover to minor inundation of up to a foot.

If you were quick to get outside early this morning, you got to see some sun before the clouds took over. Overcast sky wins out tomorrow. We’ll see some sun again by Saturday afternoon and again Sunday morning. Then we’ll get increasing clouds ahead of our next system. A chunk of cold energy currently diving into the Great Basin will combine with a low pressure system forming in the southeast. That’ll trek toward our area by late Sunday bringing mainly widespread rain to the area on Monday. It’s another win for ski country, a couple to several fresh inches of snow likely.

Tuesday looks quiet, before our next storm brings a messy mix late Wednesday into Thursday. Join Chris tomorrow for forecast updates.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black