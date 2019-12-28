Messy Mix Moves In Late Sunday Night and Sticks Around Through Early Tuesday

For your weekend, we’re tracking great conditions for your outdoor plans both weekend days. Great weather for the Patriots game, too…for late December in New England.

However, the leading edge of our next system extends into western and central MA as early as 10PM on Sunday, this will make for slick travel and with the possibility of nearly a half an inch of ice accumulation possible for the Worcester Hills and portions of southern NH, there will likely be some power outages with this system.

This system will bring a messy wintry mix of snow and ice across southern New England, with the biggest impact likely being felt in Worcester Co., western MA and northern CT where a Winter Storm Watch has been issued.

Southern NH will likely see more snow at first, then a change over to some sleet into Monday late morning and into the afternoon. Some snow accumulations will be between 1-3″ north of the Pike and into southern NH. A good coating to an inch for Boston and areas south and east where sleet and rain will be prevalent. It’s a tricky forecast and an evolving one, so be sure to check back often for the latest details. The sleet and ice accumulation will likely have the biggest impact to roads and power lines Monday.

Below is one model data’s output for the ice accumulation through Tuesday morning. Anything greater than a .5″ of ice can bring down some tree limbs due to the weight of the ice.

Another low pressure forms just off the coast of New Jersey, pushing more of the rain farther inland for a time into early Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon, the bulk of precip should be along and north of the Pike, clearing through the late afternoon and moving off to our north.

Drier conditions prevail into the New Year with highs into the low 40s under partly cloudy skies for January 1st, 2020.