Messy Mix Thursday Morning

7Weather- It’s dry with a mix of clouds and sun Wednesday, and then Thursday starts with a messy mix. The unsettled weather continues into
Thursday morning:
- Precipitation starts as light snow
- Light snow transitions into a wintry mix by mid-morning
- Snow/sleet: Less than 1″ along and north of the Pike, 1-3″ for southern New Hampshire
- Give yourself extra time for the commute, travel will be poor from 6-9 AM north and west of I-95
Thursday afternoon:
- A wintry mix lingers until 1-2 PM for northern Worcester County, and southern New Hampshire
- Light, rain showers for the rest of the area in the early afternoon
- Mainly dry for the evening commute
- Hold off on washing your car
Friday:
- It looks like temperatures will be above freezing, keeping the precipitation as all rain (slight chance for ice in Worcester Hills, southern NH if temps stay at freezing)
- Showers move in between 11 PM Thursday – 1 AM Friday
- Heaviest rain between 3 AM – 8 AM
- Light on and off rain through sunset
- 1-2″ of rain
- Cold air moving in
- Morning: 40º
- Afternoon: 36º
- Evening: 29º