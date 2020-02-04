Messy Mix Thursday Morning

7Weather- It’s dry with a mix of clouds and sun Wednesday, and then Thursday starts with a messy mix. The unsettled weather continues into

Thursday morning:

  • Precipitation starts as light snow
  • Light snow transitions into a wintry mix by mid-morning
  • Snow/sleet: Less than 1″ along and north of the Pike, 1-3″ for southern New Hampshire
  • Give yourself extra time for the commute, travel will be poor from 6-9 AM north and west of I-95

Thursday afternoon:

  • A wintry mix lingers until 1-2 PM for northern Worcester County, and southern New Hampshire
  • Light, rain showers for the rest of the area in the early afternoon
  • Mainly dry for the evening commute
  • Hold off on washing your car

Friday:

  • It looks like temperatures will be above freezing, keeping the precipitation as all rain (slight chance for ice in Worcester Hills, southern NH if temps stay at freezing)
  • Showers move in between 11 PM Thursday – 1 AM Friday
  • Heaviest rain between 3 AM – 8 AM
  • Light on and off rain through sunset
  • 1-2″ of rain
  • Cold air moving in
    • Morning: 40º
    • Afternoon: 36º
    • Evening: 29º

 

