Messy Mix Thursday Morning

7Weather- It’s dry with a mix of clouds and sun Wednesday, and then Thursday starts with a messy mix. The unsettled weather continues into

Thursday morning:

Precipitation starts as light snow

Light snow transitions into a wintry mix by mid-morning

Snow/sleet: Less than 1″ along and north of the Pike, 1-3″ for southern New Hampshire

Give yourself extra time for the commute, travel will be poor from 6-9 AM north and west of I-95

Thursday afternoon:

A wintry mix lingers until 1-2 PM for northern Worcester County, and southern New Hampshire

Light, rain showers for the rest of the area in the early afternoon

Mainly dry for the evening commute

Hold off on washing your car

Friday: