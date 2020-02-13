Messy Mix to Rain. Shot of Cold Coming

With an overnight burst of snow coming through, we start off on the sloppy side this morning with 2-4″ across northern Mass and Southern New Hampshire. In Boston, after a couple tenths of an inch of snow, we changed to rain.

Showers continue through early afternoon, and taper off late-day. Some snow mixes in at times across far northern Mass and southern NH, but additional accumulations beyond 8am will be limited/minor.

We dry out tonight, then it’s all about the cold. Despite start tomorrow off between 20-30 degrees, the temps don’t move much through the day and fall fast at night. Expect a cold date night for Valentine’s Day with evening temps in the teens.

Saturday morning will likely be the one of coldest mornings, if not the coldest morning, for many this winter with lows near 0 in the burbs west and north of Boston.

The cold air doesn’t last long though. Highs near 30 Saturday afternoon and near 45 on Sunday. The weekend is dry!