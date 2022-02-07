Back to work, back to school and back to tracking some snow, ice and rain. While we start cold this morning, milder air starts to move in by midday, allowing the brief snow to change to freezing and rain. Temps stay coldest the longest across the interior, and that will allow for some slick spots there. In fact, a winter weather advisory is in place west of 495. The morning commute will stay dry, it’s midday into the afternoon, some slick spots develop.



Rain continues tonight, heavy at times, especially along and east of I-95. Temps run near 40 along the coast tonight, mid 30s inland.





Rain wraps up early tomorrow as we dry out midday into the afternoon. The rest of the week looks rather quiet too with moderating temps as highs run in the 40s.