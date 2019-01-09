Messy Mix to Whipping Winds

Well, it’s another day with a sluggish start weather-wise as early morning freezing rain, rain and snow, leaves behind a dreary start to the day. The best chance of a slick sports will be northwest of 495 through 8am and on untreated surfaces, where a glaze of ice/coating of snow is present. Especially across interior southern N.H. or northern Worcester County. Closer to the coast, it was all rain and that rain tapers off by 8am as a punch of dry air works in and winds start to ramp up. In fact, with gusts later this morning 35-45mph, the wind will whip, thus prompting a wind advisory that’s been hoisted by the National Weather Service.

While we’ll catch some dry hours today, a few more snow showers across the Worcester Hills, northern MA and Southern NH are possible, but the bulk of accumulating snow will be across the mountains of central and northern New England. Temps across eastern Mass will jump to near/past 40. Mid 40s for Southeast Mass.

The longer range pattern is colder, and while a snowstorm is in the cards for the mid-Atlantic this weekend, right now, it appears that the bulk of this storm will stay just to our south. Although, a bit of light snow/flurries are possible near the south coast. We’ll leave the Pats forecast dry and cold for now.

@clamberton7 – https://twitter.com/clamberton7