Our active February continues! Next up is a messy mix for tonight. We’ll dry out to end the work week, before another one rolls in this weekend.

A Winter Weather Advisory will run from 10:00 tonight through 10 am tomorrow for areas north and west of Boston, generally outside of 128. This system will not be a big snow producer. The combination of snow with some ice mixed in will make for slick travel overnight and during the morning commute.

Here’s our snow map for tonight…

Let’s go through the timing of the snow and transition to rain and ice.

Light snow will approach western Mass past 7 pm and start to fill in east 8-10 pm. Temperatures will initially support light scattered snow showers overnight. Below you can see the rain/snow line near the Islands overnight. That line will continue to lift north. By the time we’re waking up tomorrow, snow will flip to rain for southeast Mass and along the coast. Warmer air will nudge in and transition snow to sleet and freezing rain north and west of the region. At this point, temperatures could still support snow for the North Shore and southern New Hampshire. The rain/snow line will continue to lift north and east through the morning. We’ll have rain showers mid/late morning. Then we will dry out for the afternoon with high temperatures in the 40s.

The next storm arrives as snow Saturday evening. Overnight into Sunday, warmer air moves in, flipping the snow to a mix or rain. It will mainly be rain for everyone during the day Sunday. Behind that storm, the cold air settles in with the wind joining too early next week.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black