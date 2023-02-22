7Weather – All eyes are on the next inbound storm system! A messy mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain tonight into tomorrow morning. A frontal boundary is set up to our south and a couple of low pressure systems will move along the boundary bringing multiple chances for precipitation.

We’re measuring accumulations in terms of snow and sleet through tomorrow morning. There will be a coating to an inch within Route 128 and south to northern Bristol County. 1-3″ along and west/north of I-495 to northern Worcester County. Higher totals for Manchester and north.

Looking at commutes for the rest of the work week. Thursday morning’s commute will be impacted with rain and sleet around. You’ll want to allow extra time. Expect that any untreated surfaces like steps, sidewalks or secondary streets will be slick. Throughout the day, flurries and freezing drizzle will be around that could potentially make for a slick evening commute too. Another burst of sleet will move in late Thursday into early Friday. Temperatures will stay below/around freezing into Friday morning allowing for any precipitation to refreeze. Once again, any untreated surfaces like steps and sidewalks could be slick. By Friday evening, a gusty wind will have dried up any of the slick surfaces.

Here’s the timing of it all….

If you’re reading this after 8pm, snow, sleet and rain will have arrived across the region. Any snow showers likely won’t stick until late tonight when temperatures drop closer/below the freezing point. Showers will initially fall as snow before warmer air noses in and the snow line pushes north. That’ll make the transition to mainly sleet for MetroWest and freezing rain for Worcester County overnight. Tomorrow morning, sleet and rain will be around for the commute before tapering by mid-morning. There will still be some freezing drizzle and flurries around. By the afternoon temperatures will drop around metro Boston and this could make for slick spots by Thursday evening.

Another burst of sleet pushes through late Thursday. Temperatures will be close to around freezing by sunrise Friday morning, so there could be some areas that refreeze.

Friday morning, the high of 39° you see below is in the morning. Highs will max out in the mid/upper 30s before trending down by mid/late morning. A persistent northwest wind will drain in colder air through the day. By 7 pm, temperatures will drop into the teens/low 20s. Other notable aspects of the 7-day forecast… Saturday morning starts off COLD in the single digits. There will be multiple opportunities for snow showers over the next several days. Tuesday looks like it could be an impactful storm.

If you want to think warm thoughts, our Red Sox get some hot weather for the start of spring training this week! By Friday, temperatures will be close to record territory in the upper 80s. The record for Fort Myers on Friday is 89° set last year. *Looks up BOS to RSW flights after reading the blog 😉

Take it easy on the roads tomorrow morning!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black