Messy Mix Tonight – Tuesday Morning, Another Round of Winter Weather End of Week

7Weather- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of Massachusetts and New Hampshire until 7 AM Tuesday for slick spots on roads, and the potential for power outages for areas outside of I-495.

There will be a light, wintry mix around this evening, and then heavy, mixed precipitation moves in after midnight tonight. It might start as sleet initially away from the coast, but it quickly changes over to freezing rain. This is when the precipitation falling is rain, but temperatures at the surface are at or below freezing. Any liquid that falls will immediately freeze on contact.

Northern Worcester County and parts of southern NH (areas in the purple below), likely get enough ice accumulation to see scattered power outages, and poor roads.

Areas outside of I-95 and along I-495 will initially start as freezing rain, making untreated surfaces slick from 1 – 5 AM Tuesday. After 5 AM, we switch things over to all rain in these areas.

If you’re inside of I-95, expect slick spots from the light mixed precip this evening on untreated surface. As the heaviest precip moves in overnight, temperatures in this area will jump above freezing, and we see plain rain.

RED- Poor travel & scattered power outages

YELLOW- Slick spots at times & isolated power outages

Timeline:

Now – Midnight: Light Mix (minor impacts)

12AM – 3 AM: Storm moving in, but mixed precipitation is still light

3AM – 10AM: Heaviest mixed precipitation

10AM -12 PM: Storm moving out. Most areas seeing mainly rain.

12-2PM: Lingering patchy drizzle

Wednesday is the only day this week without the chance to see precipitation. The day is mainly sunny with highs in the upper 20s. Thursday is cloudy with highs near 30º.

The day starts dry, and then snow showers move in late in the afternoon and into the evening. A few inches of snow are expected before we change over to a messy mix overnight.