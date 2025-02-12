After a coating to a couple inches of snow along the south coast overnight, we start this morning off cool and dry, but not as cold as yesterday morning. Any sunshine this morning will yield to increasing clouds and eventually some light snow breaking out this evening.





A few hours of light to pockets of moderate snow are likely around midnight, through 2-5am, before the change to freezing rain and rain. That changeover is quickest near the south coast, and takes the longest up across the MA/NH border. While snow totals won’t be impressive, a coating to a couple inches, followed by some sleet/freezing rain and rain, will create a messy mix. Icy untreated roads/surfaces will linger the longest across the interior, where temps struggle to get above freezing until mid morning tomorrow.

Rain tapers off by the afternoon and we’ll dry out for the evening commute.

Friday looks dry, windy and chilly.



Saturday is dry through most of the day with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Some light snow breaks out near sunset, becoming steady early evening. A few inches are possible, perhaps several inches in the Worcester Hills, before flipping to sleet/freezing rain and rain overnight into Sunday. Sunday looks unsettled as that messy mix continues with sleet/freezing rain northwest of 495 and mainly rain for eastern Mass.

Following the storm, the air is bitter and the winds are strong on Monday and Tuesday. Highs run in the 20s and lows are back into the single digits.