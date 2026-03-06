The totals won’t be impressive, but the snow, sleet and freezing rain we picked up overnight and are catching this morning, is certainly creating a icy mix for many this morning. The most significant snow/ice overnight was across northern Mass and NH, but as we go through the morning commute, colder air drains south a bit. That’ll mean rain mixes with/changes to some sleet/freezing drizzle near the Pike and along I-95 as well.

Most of the precip is offshore by 9am, with some patchy freezing drizzle and drizzle leftover after that. All and all, it’ll be a cold, raw afternoon with temps stuck in the mid 30s.



Saturday is mostly cloudy with temps in the 40s. A front comes through with a few showers Saturday night, then on the other side of it, we’ll be milder and a bit brighter on Sunday with highs well into the 50s.

Full on meltdown mode kicks in Monday – Wednesday as temps head near 60 Monday and push well into the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. By the time we wake up next Thursday, much of the snowpack in place now, will be gone. That’s aside from where there are big piles now, and some leftovers in heavily shaded spots.