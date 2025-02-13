We start off today with a sloppy mess as overnight snow has gone over to freezing rain and rain. The coating to a couple inches of snow on the ground is now waterlogged, and those waterproof boots are quite useful this morning. Freezing rain continues through mid morning across the interior with rain taking over by midday. The rain ends from west to east early afternoon, allowing for a better evening commute.



Winds ramp up this evening as cold air comes crashing back in. A wind advisory is up for gusts to 50mph in the higher terrain.

Friday looks dry, windy and chilly.

Saturday is dry through most of the day with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Some light snow breaks out near sunset, becoming steady early evening. A few inches are likley, perhaps several in northern MA/NH, before flipping to sleet/freezing rain and rain overnight into Sunday. Sunday looks unsettled as that messy mix continues with sleet/freezing rain northwest of 495 and mainly rain for eastern Mass.

Across ski country, it’ll be mainly snow, although some sleet may mix in. Overall, much better than freezing rain or rain as we have a big ski weekend coming up. The best shot of a mix up north are resorts more toward southern VT and southern NH, whereas resorts in central and northern parts of those states likely pick up near/more than a foot of snow.



Winds rip Monday into Tuesday as the arctic air comes crashing back in. Gusts to 50 are likely. Highs max out in the 20s and overnight lows fall back into the single digits. Wind chills go back below 0.