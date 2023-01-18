7Weather – It was a mild January afternoon as a lot of towns joined the 50° Club! Today marked Boston’s fifth 50° day so far in January. On average, we hit that mark four times for the month. With the past couple of days being so mild, it didn’t take long for any of the snow to melt from our last storm system.

Snow lovers rejoice as some snow will return by the end of the week! We’re watching a storm system moving through the Midwest, that’ll bring us a messy mix Thursday and Friday. The farther north you go in New England, the better your snow totals will be. That means you, ski country! Closer to home, here’s what it looks like for our totals and impacts through Friday.

THURSDAY: Your morning commute will not be impacted. That will change for your commute home as rain/sleet/snow arrive by mid afternoon. This will make for slow travel. Roads will be mainly just wet as we come off mild afternoon highs.

LATE THURSDAY/INTO FRIDAY: This is when the heaviest rain and snow will fall. Expect periods of heavy snow for New Hampshire, snow/sleet along the Pike and rain for SE Mass/Cape.

The roads will be slick and slushy Friday morning especially for portions of the Merrimack Valley and northern Worcester County. There will be a lull in the activity Friday morning, before another band of snow works in by midday. Scattered snow showers will linger through the Friday evening commute. That being said, expect minor impacts for travel Friday.

Also of note, a Winter Storm Watch is in place for southern New Hampshire. Since any accumulating snow will be heavier and wetter, it could potentially cause isolated power outages.

We keep the storm pattern off and on for the next 7 days. Next storm Sunday night into Monday followed by another one Wednesday night into Thursday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black