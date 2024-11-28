Get ready for one wet day across Massachusetts!

The headline for the day? Most of us will see plain rain and therefore pretty minimal travel impacts. That’s because for most of us, temperatures will be just too warm to support wintry precipitation.

In our viewing area in Massachusetts, it’s primarily northern Worcester County that has a shot at some coatings of wet snow. But as the temperature warms and cools as the day goes on, that rain/snow line will meander around. A sliver of far northern Worcester County closer to New Hampshire has a better chance at some wet accumulating snow.

Northern New England and the Berkshires will get in on some significant Thanksgiving Day snow, which is why we have winter weather alerts posted there.

Watch out on the roads early tomorrow morning, though. Whether you get plain rain or a wintry mix, it’ll all be frozen early tomorrow morning and that could lead to some icy roads. Be careful especially on untreated roads.

The rest of tomorrow, traveling will be smooth sailing. Skies will be bright and sunny and highs will jump into the 40s.

Saturday will be on the chillier side with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. At least skies will be dry and bright still.

Sunday is when the mid-winter-like chill is set to begin. Morning lows will get down to the upper teens and low 20s with afternoon highs in the upper 30s. Skies will be partly sunny, and that pattern will continue through Wednesday.

Happy Thanksgiving!