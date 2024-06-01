Welcome to the start of June! It’s the first day of meteorological summer and the start of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Meteorologists define seasons based on temperatures. Meteorological summer breaks up temperatures in the warmest months of the calendar year – June, July and August. Meanwhile, astronomical summer (or what most people are familiar with) runs from June 20th to September 22nd. It’s based on the position of Earth relative to the sun. Those exact dates vary each year.

Here’s a look at some of our June stats for Boston.

Atlantic hurricane season begins today and runs through the end of November. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal hurricane season. That’s due in part to the development of La Nina conditions and near-record warm sea surface temperatures.

Here’s NOAA’s forecast for the season.

Our last landfalling hurricane in Southern New England was Hurricane Bob in 1991.

You can see the typical breakdown of activity in the Atlantic basin. The peak of the season is September 10th.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black