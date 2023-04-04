We awake to a milder start this morning with temps running in the upper 30s to mid 40s, some 10-20 degrees warmer than our start yesterday morning. The trade off is that we have more clouds and spotty sprinkles and showers. Most of the showers are near and north of Route 2 this morning with a few sprinkles extending down to the Mass Pike. We won’t see a lot of rain today, in fact, late morning, through this afternoon, most of the day is dry. Breaks of sun from time to time will send temps into the 60s inland as an onshore breeze kicks in at the coast, sending temps back to the 50s there.



As an east wind freshens up, it’ll cool off early this evening quickly. Heading to Fenway? Plan on temps running in the upper 40s for first pitch with a sprinkle or two possible tonight.

As east winds prevail overnight, temps fade into the mid 40s by daybreak tomorrow. Winds bend more northeast through the day and chilly air continues to slide in. Temps backtrack into the upper 30s and lower 40s as patchy drizzle and spotty showers are possible from time to time. Blah!

After a cool and damp start early Thursday, winds turn southwest and temps soar. Widespread 60s and 70s are likely in the afternoon. Mid morning to mid afternoon looks dry and breezy as it warms. Late afternoon into the early evening will feature scattered showers/storm as a cold front slides through.

On the other side of that front, temps fade back into the 50s to near 60 from Friday into the weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies.

