Brrr…. a little bit of a chilly start to the new workweek with temps running in the low to mid 20s for most early this morning. With clear skies, light winds and a lot of sunshine this morning, the recovery will be nice as highs head up into the 50s. The breeze does pick up the pace this afternoon, gusting 20-30mph out of the south. The gusty southerly breeze will keep in coolest along the south coast. It’ll be cool, but dry for baseball at Fenway Park tonight.

Clouds increase tonight and a few spotty showers developing past midnight. It won’t be as cold tonight with temps staying in the 40s. Clouds and a few spotty showers are around tomorrow, more so in the morning vs. the afternoon as we’ll likely get the game in at Fenway tomorrow night too. Temps tomorrow run 55-65 in the early afternoon, warmest inland, especially south of the Pike.

Those numbers fade fast near sunset as winds turn east to northeast. We’re back into the upper 40s by first pitch at Fenway tomorrow.

As the east wind increases tomorrow night, into Wednesday, it’ll be chilly and raw with spotty drizzle and showers. Highs hold into the low to mid 40s Wednesday.

A warm front swings through Thursday morning, sending temps soaring in the afternoon. While scattered showers/storm are in the forecast in the afternoon/evening, there will be quite a few dry stretches through the day as temps near 70!



Friday – Easter Weekend look good. Temps run 55-60 Friday, near 50 Saturday and near 60 Easter Sunday. All days feature partly to mostly sunny skies and chilly overnights.