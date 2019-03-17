Mid-Week Warm Up

We start the week with cool conditions, but then it warm up as we welcome spring mid-week.

MONDAY:

It will be a chilly start to the day on Monday, with temperatures in the low and mid 20s.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon with highs a few degrees below average, in the low 40s.

TUESDAY:

We remain on the cool side Tuesday. Highs across the area will be between 38-44º. There will be a light sea breeze that keeps coastal areas in the upper 30s.

A high pressure system will keep us dry and sunny throughout the day.

WEDNESDAY:

The first day of spring is looking nice! High pressure is in control again, meaning we will see plenty of sunshine.

It will be a mild day with temps between 45-52º.

THURSDAY:

Thursday will also be mild in the upper 40s and low 50s, but it will also feature some rain.

It doesn’t look to amount to much with the possibility of seeing 0.1-0.4″ of rain.

It won’t be a complete washout, but more of on and off light showers.

7-DAY:

Friday is mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s. Cooler air moves in again on Saturday and it will be breezy to windy, especially throughout the first part of the day.

We rebound back into the mid 50s on Sunday and skies are mostly sunny.