Get ready for a major cooldown the next couple of days to middle-of-the-winter-like temperatures!

Today won’t be too cold to get out and do some Black Friday shopping. Morning temperatures will be in the 30s. In central Massachusetts, highs will reach the low to mid 40s. In southeastern Massachusetts, highs will reach the mid to upper 40s. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny, and it may be a bit breezy at times.

That’s a stark difference from the weather for Thanksgiving Day, which brought some unwelcomed yet needed rainfall across the area.

If you’re headed out to do some skiing or snowboarding this weekend in northern New England, conditions are going to be great.

Tonight we’ll be mostly clear and that will aid in a big cooldown. Overnight lows will be down to the 20s, so make sure your heat is ready to go on!

Tomorrow will be a chilly one. Highs will be down to the upper 30s and low 40s, but at least skies will be bright.

After that, we look dry for the next week or so. However, that mid-winter-like chill will really settle in. Highs will struggle to make it out of the mid to upper 30s with lows in the upper teens and low 20s through the end of next week — at least.