Midweek Warm-Up Just In Time for the First Day of Spring

We’re off to a chilly start to our Monday, but at least the wind has calmed down. Temperatures rise into the lower 40s into this afternoon with a few more clouds emerging through the afternoon and evening.

Under partly cloudy skies overnight, temperatures slip into the 20s.

Tomorrow, a mirror image of today, with highs into the lower 40s, but with a seabreeze expected along the immediate coastline in the afternoon, temperatures will be slightly cooler for our coastal communities. Another dry, sun-filled day across the region.

The first day of spring is the “Spring Equinox”, when the sun’s rays are directly over the Earth’s equator, giving us roughly equal day & night. Spring officially begins March 20th at 5:58PM.

Signs of spring…warmer temperatures, earlier sunrises/later sunsets, daylight hours gained…

For the first day of spring, Wednesday features a warm-up into the upper 40s under plenty of sunshine, but we’ll see clouds building in by the evening ahead of our next system.

The Wednesday warm-up sticks around for Thursday with highs around 50°, but we’ll have to dust off the umbrellas since showers will be returning to the region. Expect those scattered showers to stroll in late morning and continue into the afternoon. A few lingering showers could be with us for the evening commute.

After Thursday’s showers exit the region, we see a cool down for Friday and Saturday with highs into the 40s, but temperatures then rebound into the lower 50s by Sunday.